DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Sunday! A weak weather system passing through will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy during the day on Sunday. But despite the cloud cover it will still be very mild. Afternoon highs will climb into the 80s and lower 90s once again around Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We’ll see mostly 70s in the mountain towns.
We’ll see a few gusty showers and thunderstorms pop up along the Front Range after 1 or 2 pm on Sunday. If one pops up where you live you can expect some gusty wind and either sprinkles or a brief rain. As these storms move out onto the eastern plains they’ll run into higher levels of moisture and could turn severe near the Kansas and Nebraska state lines.
We’ll see a bit more in the way of thunderstorms to start the week. Both Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon will bring the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms on the eastern plains. A few of those could also pop up in the Denver metro area.
Starting Wednesday the atmosphere will dry out a little bit. We’ll also warm up with a preview to summer as highs climb up to the 90s heading into the upcoming weekend. A few places on the eastern plains could even get near 100 degrees.