JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people escaped an early-morning house fire in Littleton on Sunday morning, but a dog died after not being able to be rescued.
It started just after 6:00 a.m. Sunday on the 12100 block of Cooper Drive, near Simms and Bowles.
Firefighters getting on scene reported heavy fire burning through the entire house. Five people were inside and were able to get out safely. Firefighters said several people went back inside to rescue a dog and two tortoises.
Crews said the fire started under the back deck area and one person inside noticed a bright glow, which prompted them to leave.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening smoke-related injuries, and other were treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.