CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Human remains have been turned over to the Coroner’s office in Clear Creek County after being discovered in the Miner’s Candle area.
The remains were found Saturday.
Alpine Rescue representatives told CBS4 on Saturday that the recovery is a follow-up to a previous search conducted back in February. Now that the snow has melted, crews brought in cadaver dogs. Those dogs discovered remains.
An identity of the remains will be made available by the Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office at a later date.