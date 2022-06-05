ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in the shooting death on Elbert Street that happened in April. Bernard Antwone Ware, 18, of Denver is facing charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old.
On April 25, deputies rushed to the 700 block of Elbert Street at 4:30 a.m. for a gunshot victim. When they arrived inside the residence, they found the 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the back. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Ware was taken into custody on June 3. He remains in custody in the Adams County Detention Facility pending further court proceedings.