AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The largest resource fair in the state for Colorado’s autism community happened in Aurora on Sunday. More than 100 vendors were on display in front of the Autism Community Store.
Therapists, autism advocates and camp and activity directors were all in one place for families as well as adult individuals who are on the spectrum.
There were also fun sensory safe activities, like a ride on a train, a silent disco and arts and crafts opportunities.
The fair is a once-a-year event but those who run the Autism Community Store say they are there for people whenever they need them.
“We just love serving the autism community. We’re here to help so if you know anyone who needs help feel free to reach out,” said Jaci Smith with the Autism Community Store.
LINK: Autism Community Store