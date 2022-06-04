GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado bakery has risen to the top of best donut shops in the U.S. Yelp published its top 100 Donut Shops of 2022 and coming in at number 7 is Sweet ColoradDough in Glenwood Springs.
According to Yelp, founder Aaron Badolato left the Denver hustle to pursue his dream of making pastries in the popular tourist spot.
The company has grown to 5 locations across the state in Snowmass, Carbondale and Rifle. The shop was also awarded the best donut in the state in 2018 by Travel and Leisure.