By Jennifer McRae
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado bakery has risen to the top of best donut shops in the U.S. Yelp published its top 100 Donut Shops of 2022 and coming in at number 7 is Sweet ColoradDough in Glenwood Springs.

(credit: Sweet ColoraDough)

According to Yelp, founder Aaron Badolato left the Denver hustle to pursue his dream of making pastries in the popular tourist spot.

(credit: Sweet ColoraDough)

The company has grown to 5 locations across the state in Snowmass, Carbondale and Rifle. The shop was also awarded the best donut in the state in 2018 by Travel and Leisure.

