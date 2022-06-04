CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– A Freon leak forced the evacuation of the Sam’s Club in Castle Rock on Saturday. About 100 customers and staff were evacuated for safety reasons.
Shortly before noon, a forklift driven by an employee struck a Freon line in a walk-in cooler inside the store. An automated Freon detection alarm activated and indicated a leak.
Castle Rock Firefighters responded, monitored the air, and confirmed the leak and evacuated the store.
Crews mitigated and stopped the leak. They also ventilated the building. The store reopened about 3 hours later.