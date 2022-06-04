CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Castle Rock News

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– A Freon leak forced the evacuation of the Sam’s Club in Castle Rock on Saturday. About 100 customers and staff were evacuated for safety reasons.

(credit: Castle Rock Fire)

Shortly before noon, a forklift driven by an employee struck a Freon line in a walk-in cooler inside the store. An automated Freon detection alarm activated and indicated a leak.

(credit: Castle Rock Fire)


Castle Rock Firefighters responded, monitored the air, and confirmed the leak and evacuated the store.

Crews mitigated and stopped the leak. They also ventilated the building. The store reopened about 3 hours later.

