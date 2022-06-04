ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash involving a man walking his bicycle across the street and a vehicle is being investigated by Englewood police. The crash happened Saturday morning at 4455 South Broadway.
A witness told CBS4 that a man was walking his bicycle across the street when a car traveling southbound on Broadway struck him. The witness said that man was thrown into the wall of a business.
The car at the scene of the crash was on its roof and badly damaged. The building was also severely damaged in the crash. Several businesses are inside the building, including a locksmith and barber shop.
Fatal Accident Investigation 4400 block of South Broadway. Southbound South Broadway is shut down at West Radcliff Avenue, and northbound South Broadway is shut down at W. Stanford Avenue. Please avoid the area. It is unknown when South Broadway will reopen.
— Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 4, 2022
Broadway was closed to traffic during the crash investigation. The identity of the deceased has not been released.