DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue searching for the occupants of a black sedan where one person inside the car was firing a weapon in Larimer Square early Saturday morning. Detectives said the black sedan turned from Larimer Street onto 15th Street about 1:15 a.m. and that’s when at “least one of the occupants of the vehicle pointed a firearm out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds.”
The shooting continued as the car drove on 15th Street towards Market Street. Police said that numerous people were in the area and on the sidewalk as the shots were fired.
A uniformed Denver police officer working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby nightclub immediately responded and discharged his duty firearm at the person inside the vehicle who was shooting.
A marked Denver Police Department vehicle was nearby, parked at 15th Street and Larimer Street when the shooting happened. The officers inside the vehicle tried to pursue the black sedan, but the car sped away at a high rate of speed. Officers did not attempt a pursuit.
Police said that it does not appear that anyone was injured during the incident. They continue to search for the black sedan.
Anyone with any information that can help identify the vehicle or the occupants is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).