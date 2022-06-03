ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road reopened in Rocky Mountain National Park on Friday morning, a day after it was closed due to snow and a large boulder that fell onto the road. That boulder removal work will continue which could mean some delays for drivers.
The boulder rolled onto the road and caused a closure of the road Thursday on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park is at Many Parks Curve and was shut down on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead.
The road reopened Friday morning but there is only one lane of traffic near Rainbow Curve so travelers should expect delays in the area. Visitors are also warned about melting snow and the potential for freezing temperatures that could result in icy conditions.
Visitors to RMNP are encouraged to call (970) 586-1222 for the status of Trail Ridge Road. The road reopened in its entirety last Friday after crews spent hours clearing 2-5 foot snowdrifts. A timed entry reservation is required to travel Trail Ridge Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
