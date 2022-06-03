By Danielle Chavira
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As summer gets closer and closer, many are wanting to check out Colorado’s splendor from 14,000 feet up. Some want to check out Mount Evans, but the road to get up to the top is still closed thanks to late-season snow.
America’s highest paved road in North America has opened for Memorial Day weekend in the past, but not this year. The U.S. Forest Service says there’s so much snow from recent storms.
One man visiting Colorado told CBS4 while at the gate he made a reservation online on Thursday, so he was surprised to find the road was closed.
“That would lead me to believe that they are selling all kinds of tickets, and then we drove all the way up here, and we were only up here for a few days and wasted all our time,” said Adam Freteluco.
Tickets are required to drive up to the summit. The website states the road won’t re-open for the season until June 10, but that will depend on the weather.
The 28 mile-long road climbs more than 7,000 feet, eventually summiting at 14,130 feet. The road, which starts in Idaho Springs, features mountain goat and bighorn sheep herds, marmots and alpine wildflowers.
RELATED: Trail Ridge Road Reopens, Boulder Removal Continues With Reduced Traffic Flow