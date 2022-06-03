LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was shot several times behind a 7-Eleven in Lakewood following an argument with a driver in an orange truck Friday morning, Lakewood Police Department told CBS4. Copter4 was above the active seen prior to police confirming the shooting with injuries.
According to the police department, officers responded to the 5200 block of W Colfax Avenue after receiving reports about the shooting. John Romero, Lakewood PD public information officer, says the driver of an orange truck was behind the 7-Eleven convenience store on a property shared with a Conoco gas station and got into an argument with another man outside.
The driver is accused of eventually shooting the victim several times before he drove away. The suspect had not been found as of 7:30 a.m.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital to treat injuries, and his health condition was unknown.
Anyone with information can call Lakewood Police Department to share a tip.