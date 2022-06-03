By Danielle Chavira
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New information released on June 3, 2022 states the East Troublesome Fire from 2020 was caused by at least one human. Investigators at the USDA Forest Service say they found evidence at the fire’s point of origin.
Initially sparking on Oct. 14, 2020, it had grown every day that week until it was 18,550 acres on the Oct. 20. In 24 hours, it more than doubled in size to 38,496 acres. The fire exploded, more than tripling in size in just four hours, reaching an acreage of 125,588 by 12:30 a.m. the same day. The fire consumed another 44,000 acres on Oct. 22 before that growth finally slowed after it reached an acreage of 187,964 at 1:33 p.m. on Oct. 23.
In all, the fire burned more than 193,000 acres.
“Given the location and time of year that the fire started, it may have been caused by a hunter or a backcountry camper, and possibly by accident. Investigators from both agencies are working to identify the person or persons responsible for starting the fire,” investigators said in a news release on Friday.
Two people died in the fire, and the fire destroyed 366 homes and destroyed 214 more structures.