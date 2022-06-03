Our eastern plains were hit hard on Friday afternoon with severe storms! Large hail, intense wind, and even a few Tornado Warnings peppered many areas in southeastern Colorado.
We are looking at much calmer conditions for the weekend, thankfully. A few isolated storms are possible, but for the most part we should mainly be warm and dry. A few afternoon clouds are possible, but we expect a lot of sunshine.
Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 80s, perfect weather to get out and about! Just know a few isolated storms could fire up.
Storm chances are slightly better heading into early next week. Pretty standard for early June.