By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — Firefighters were up early Friday responding to a fire at an abandoned building in the Denver Ballpark District.

The CBS4 Morning Team was outside the scene where firefighters were working to control flames at the building in the 2200 block of Arapahoe Street.

This response caused road closures on both Arapahoe and Lawrence Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street. It also closed the intersection with Arapahoe and Broadway.

