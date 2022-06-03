(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are heading on the road to Edmonton, Alberta after completing the first homestand of the Western Conference Final 2-0. But Ball Arena officials don’t want to keep the arena empty for Games 3 and 4, so it’s keeping the Stanley Cup Playoffs alive in Denver with Avalanche watch parties for Colorado’s road warriors.
Tickets are $10 each, and proceeds will benefit Kroenke Sports Charities. Seats will be assigned on a best available and first-come first-served basis. They are available now by visiting Ticketmaster directly or by first visiting the Colorado Avalanche website before being redirected.
The Avs’ playoff run has been great for fans, and it has also served as a nice boost for local businesses. The patronage during the games has served as a gamechanger for establishments in downtown Denver. It’s been all excitement and #GoAvsGo in the metro area and across Colorado.
Broadcasts for both games begins at 6 p.m. followed by puck drop. Game 3 is Saturday, June 4, and Game 4 is Monday, June 6.