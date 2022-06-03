CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are heading on the road to Edmonton, Alberta after completing the first homestand of the Western Conference Final 2-0. But Ball Arena officials don’t want to keep the arena empty for Games 3 and 4, so it’s keeping the Stanley Cup Playoffs alive in Denver with Avalanche watch parties for Colorado’s road warriors.

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 02: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche high fives teammates after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Two of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on June 02, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Oilers 4-0. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tickets are $10 each, and proceeds will benefit Kroenke Sports Charities. Seats will be assigned on a best available and first-come first-served basis. They are available now by visiting Ticketmaster directly or by first visiting the Colorado Avalanche website before being redirected.

Artturi Lehkonen of the Colorado Avalanche takes to the ice prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. (credit: Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Avs’ playoff run has been great for fans, and it has also served as a nice boost for local businesses. The patronage during the games has served as a gamechanger for establishments in downtown Denver. It’s been all excitement and #GoAvsGo in the metro area and across Colorado.

Broadcasts for both games begins at 6 p.m. followed by puck drop. Game 3 is Saturday, June 4, and Game 4 is Monday, June 6.

