COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Colorado next week. During his visit, he will tour NORAD headquarters.
Trudeau will be in Colorado Springs on June 7.
Canada and the U.S. have a close defense partnership through the Bi-National North American Aerospace Defense Command. He will be part of the discussion on a possible upgrade to NORAD amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
NORAD is responsible for providing aerospace warning and control and maritime warning for the defense of North America.
Trudeau will be in Colorado on Tuesday before traveling to Los Angeles for meetings at the Summit of the Americas, which gets underway Monday and runs through the week.