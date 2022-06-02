David Roddy Will Forgo His Final Year Of Eligibility At Colorado StateColorado State men's basketball star David Roddy is keeping his name in the NBA Draft and will forgo his eligibility at CSU.

Pro Football Focus Ranks Broncos' Pat Surtain II Among Top 25 Players Under 25Denver Broncos corner Pat Surtain II has been named one of Pro Football Focus’ top 25 players under the age of 25. Surtain II checked in at number 20 on the list.

Avalanche Take Game 1 Of Western Conference Final Against OilersJ.T. Compher scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and two assists and the Colorado Avalanche held off the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 on Tuesday night in a fast-paced, no-lead-felt-safe Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

Dynamic Duo: Russell Wilson & Nathaniel Hackett Bring Jolt Of Energy To BroncosFrom the moment Russell Wilson takes the field to the instant rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett joins his players in end-of-workout wind sprints, the Denver Broncos have been a ball of energy at their offseason practices.

Case Against Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy DroppedInstead of in court, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was at practice on Tuesday. The misdemeanor charges against him were dropped at the request of the district attorney.

The Puck Stops Here: Way Out Of NHL Western Conference Final May Rest On GoaltendersBeyond the marquee matchup featuring Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon there's another just as intriguing — the goaltenders responsible for stopping two of the best scorers in the world.