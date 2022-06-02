ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Just days after opening the entirety of Trail Ridge Road for the season, the road is closed again. This time, because of a huge boulder on the road.
The boulder that rolled onto the road, along with 1-3 foot snowdrifts above 10,000 feet are making things difficult for crews to keep the road open. The closure of the road on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park is at Many Parks Curve. The road is shut down on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead.
Crews won’t be able to reopen Trail Ridge Road until the snow is cleared and they can blast apart the boulder.
Visitors to RMNP are encouraged to call (970) 586-1222 for the status of Trail Ridge Road. The road reopened in its entirety last Friday after crews spent hours clearing 2-5 foot snowdrifts.
