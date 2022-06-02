WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge captured a vehicle thief after he left his prescription bottle in the stolen vehicle. The stolen SUV was discovered parked in the American Motel parking lot.
An officer spotted the prescription bottle with a name on it, looked it up and found a picture of the man in the police database.
The officer then saw the man walking away from the motel as the officer was writing his report. The suspect tried to run away but he was apprehended and taken into custody.
Police said he had a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft in a different state. The victim is getting her SUV back.