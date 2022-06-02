PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo Police say two people are trapped in a coal pile at the Comanche Power Plant. Officers got a 911 call about a “landslide” on Thursday morning.
A technical rescue team from the Pueblo Fire Department are working to rescue the victims described as employees of a sub-contractor called Savage.
A plant spokesperson tells KKTV the property is known to have large coal piles on site that can be about 80 feet tall.
Ambulances and emergency helicopters are also responding.
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT PUEBLO COMANCHE PLANT
For Details: https://t.co/QUDzMTgU4Q#ppdnews #pueblonews pic.twitter.com/DGAfSo25ks
— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) June 2, 2022