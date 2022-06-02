CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Pueblo Fire, Pueblo News, Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo Police say two people are trapped in a coal pile at the Comanche Power Plant. Officers got a 911 call about a “landslide” on Thursday morning.

A technical rescue team from the Pueblo Fire Department are working to rescue the victims described as employees of a sub-contractor called Savage.

A plant spokesperson tells KKTV the property is known to have large coal piles on site that can be about 80 feet tall.

The Comanche Generating Station on the southeast side of Pueblo. (credit: KKTV/Twitter)

Ambulances and emergency helicopters are also responding.

 