LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting with Larimer County deputies Wednesday night following an attempt by them to arrest him on two felony warrants.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office press release, it wasn’t until the second attempt of the day deputies were able to make contact with the suspect, whose name was not available in the release.

Deputies originally responded to a call from Colorado Parole to get the suspect. They began watching a home in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane around 4:45 p.m. in an unincorporated area of Larimer County just east of Fort Collins lines.

Close to 8:15 p.m. the suspect was inside a car that left the home, and investigators followed in attempt to pull the vehicle over, but it began to lead deputies on a chase westbound into Fort Collins, so the chase was called off.

Just after 8:30 p.m., deputies got back to the home, where they found the vehicle they had chased. It was roughly 30 minutes later, just after 9 p.m., the suspect and a woman left the home and got into a car with the woman in the driver’s seat and the suspect in the back seat.

This time, deputies stopped the car on Mariah Lane in what was described as a high-risk traffic stop. The woman listened to deputies and got out of the car, but the suspect did not exit and could be seen with a gun.

After trying to talk to the suspect, investigators say he fired a shot, and one deputy fired into the car.

More special units were called to the scene, and a drone was used to better see inside the car. Those team members were able to get the suspect out of the car, and he was taken to the hospital to treat injuries but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Loveland Police Department will lead the shooting investigation, and Fort Collins Police will be the agency to release more information when it becomes available.

There was no mention in the press release if the deputy who fired into the car was placed on administrative leave. There was no report of injuries to anyone else involved in the shooting or the overall response.

Nearby residents Wednesday night were on alert by law enforcement, and the sheriff’s office eventually sent out messages confirming the area was safe.