CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Fort Collins News

(CBS4) – Colorado State men’s basketball star David Roddy is keeping his name in the NBA Draft and will forgo his eligibility at CSU.

David Roddy of the Colorado State Rams shoots against the Utah State Aggies during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Utah State won 62-50.

David Roddy of the Colorado State Rams shoots against the Utah State Aggies during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas. Utah State won 62-50. (credit:David Becker/Getty Images)

Roddy averaged 19 points and 7 rebounds a game for the Rams this season. He was named the Mountain West Player of the Year and is expected to be a late first round or early second round pick in the draft.

Roddy released a statement thanking his Rams teammates and coaches, and also thanked the fans, saying: “Thank you all so much for accepting a kid from Minneapolis into your arms with care. Meeting each and every one of you was an amazing experience and I am humbly grateful for each of you making these past years unforgettable. It breaks my heart to leave early, but thank you for making it such an amazing time.”

The NBA Draft takes place on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

Jesse Sarles