(CBS4) – Colorado State men’s basketball star David Roddy is keeping his name in the NBA Draft and will forgo his eligibility at CSU.
Roddy averaged 19 points and 7 rebounds a game for the Rams this season. He was named the Mountain West Player of the Year and is expected to be a late first round or early second round pick in the draft.
💚 Proverbs 3:5-6 pic.twitter.com/ccz59NHziC
— David Roddy (@droddy22) June 1, 2022
Roddy released a statement thanking his Rams teammates and coaches, and also thanked the fans, saying: “Thank you all so much for accepting a kid from Minneapolis into your arms with care. Meeting each and every one of you was an amazing experience and I am humbly grateful for each of you making these past years unforgettable. It breaks my heart to leave early, but thank you for making it such an amazing time.”
The NBA Draft takes place on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It starts at 5:30 p.m.