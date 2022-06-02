CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — Avalanche backup goaltender Pavel Francouz will man the crease in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Oilers, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Thursday morning.

Starting goalie Darcy Kuemper left during the second period of Game 1 with an undisclosed upper-body injury and was officially ruled out for the start of Game 2 just ahead of the morning’s announcement for Francouz.

DENVER, CO – MAY 31: Darcy Kuemper (35) of the Colorado Avalanche reacts to giving up a 1-0 goal to Evander Kane (91) of the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Ball Arena on Monday, May 31, 2022. The Avalanche hosted the Oilers in Game one of the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Ahead of Bednar’s press conference announcement, CBS Denver Sports Anchor/Reporter Romi Bean saw it was clear backup and third-string goalies Pavel Francouz and Justus Annunen were the two netminders dressed for the Avs morning skate. During the press conference, Bednar confirmed Francouz will start in net for Game 2, with Annunen ready as backup.

Pavel Francouz #39 of the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on May 31, 2022. (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Francouz has already appeared in three games during this Stanley Cup Playoffs campaign for the Avs, and Annunen appeared in two games during this past regular season as a rookie, recording a win in the game he had a complete start and finish in.

The Avs head into Game 2 of the WCF up 1-0 after a high-scoring win 8-6 over the visiting Edmonton team led by star forward Connor McDavid.

Game 2 puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver.

