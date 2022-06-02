(CBS4) — Avalanche backup goaltender Pavel Francouz will man the crease in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Oilers, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Thursday morning.
Starting goalie Darcy Kuemper left during the second period of Game 1 with an undisclosed upper-body injury and was officially ruled out for the start of Game 2 just ahead of the morning’s announcement for Francouz.
Jared Bednar confirming that Kuemper is out for tonight's Game 2 #EDMvsCOL
Ahead of Bednar’s press conference announcement, CBS Denver Sports Anchor/Reporter Romi Bean saw it was clear backup and third-string goalies Pavel Francouz and Justus Annunen were the two netminders dressed for the Avs morning skate. During the press conference, Bednar confirmed Francouz will start in net for Game 2, with Annunen ready as backup.
Bednar on Pavel Francouz getting the start tonight:
"We're completely confident he can get the job done"
Francouz has already appeared in three games during this Stanley Cup Playoffs campaign for the Avs, and Annunen appeared in two games during this past regular season as a rookie, recording a win in the game he had a complete start and finish in.
Looks like it'll be Pavel Francouz in net for Game 2.
Kuemper not out on the ice. It's Frankie and Justus Annunen out here #GoAvsGo
The Avs head into Game 2 of the WCF up 1-0 after a high-scoring win 8-6 over the visiting Edmonton team led by star forward Connor McDavid.
Game 2 puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver.
