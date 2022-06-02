BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Boulder County company is being sued by the maker of Nerds and Trolli candies. That company, Ferrara, is accusing “HC” based in Boulder County of copying its branding.
The maker of the candies is claiming that the edibles from HC include packaging and branding that resemble the brand found in grocery and convenience stores and are violating its trademarks.
They also claim the likeness between the brands can create a health risk among children.
Ferrara is asking for $2 million in damages.