DENVER (CBS4)– A safety rule that was signed into law in April is still being overlooked by some bicyclists and possibly some drivers. The Colorado State Patrol is concerned about the ramifications of what happens now.
Riders on bicycles, scooters and similar low-speed vehicles are allowed to treat stop signs as yield signs and red traffic lights as a stop sign. The law applies to those who already have a right-of-way and are traveling less than 10 mph through an intersection.
Drivers are still permitted to come to a complete stop at these intersections.
Colorado State Patrol said the ultimate purpose of the law is to reduce injuries and deadly crashes.