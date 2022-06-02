COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A man who volunteered as a Bible study teacher in Colorado Springs has been arrested and accused of sexual assault on a child. Carlton Ranquist faces two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Investigators said the assaults happened between 2015 and 2017 and during that investigation, detectives identified a second juvenile victim of sexual abuse that occurred between 2008 and 2010.
Ranquist, 63, was arrested while living in St. Albans, Maine and was taken into custody on April 20. He was extradited to Colorado Springs and remains in custody at the El Paso County Jail.
Ranquist lived in Colorado Springs around 2013 and volunteered as a Bible study teacher at Colorado Springs Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church.