LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — Avelo Airlines will stop flying from the Northern Colorado Regional Airport just seven months after it started, airport and city officials announced Friday.

Avelo will suspend service to and from Las Vegas (airport code ‘LAS’) on June 16, then suspend service to and from Burbank (BUR), Calif., on June 24.

The airline launched the Colorado-to-Burbank flights in October of last year. One-way tickets started at $39, according to the airline.

The Las Vegas flights began in December at an initial cost of $29.

“While we recognize that airlines must make difficult choices, this news is disappointing to us,” FNL Airport Director Jason Licon stated in a press release, “and we know that it is also disappointing to those who choose to fly FNL. Flights from FNL to Burbank and Las Vegas continue to be very popular, proving that local passengers desire commercial air service from our location.”

Avelo Communications Manager Courtney Goff provided a statement Thursday:

Our jet fuel prices have doubled since January. As our longest route combination (BUR-FNL-LAS), we could no longer justify operating these routes at today’s historically high jet fuel prices. We had great hopes for Northern Colorado and FNL – it is a wonderful airport and very special region. We appreciate the partnership from the FNL Airport team, as well as the positive and enthusiastic response we received from the Fort Collins-Loveland communities. We are also very grateful to our Customers there who gave Avelo a chance and hope that Avelo will have the opportunity to serve them again under more favorable economic conditions.

Local customers with flights booked past these dates can obtain refunds directly from Avelo Airlines at aveloair.com, by calling the customer support line at (346) 616-9500, or by email at support@aveloair.com.

FNL expects construction on a new, larger terminal to be completed by 2024. The airport is also in the first phrase of FAA certification with its new remote air traffic control tower, one of only two in the nation, according to the airport.