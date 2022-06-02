AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department continues its quest to combat street racing in the community and shared Thursday its success in May to stop individuals caught in the acts of both racing and reckless driving in the city.
In a twitter post, Aurora PD shared video of a white pickup truck and another vehicle performing doughnuts on in a parking lot when there was still some daylight to be had.
Street racing continues to be a metro-wide problem affecting our community. In the month of May, numerous operations were conducted where we had dedicated Officers proactively looking for street racing, responding to calls about racing & taking enforcement actions. #SaferAurora pic.twitter.com/q1vwLYeFYM
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 2, 2022
According to the police department, officers made two arrests, wrote 25 tickets, towed 3 vehicles and issued 2 abatement notices in May. One of the arrests was of a 17-year-old male driver, who was accused of making the doughnuts in the white pickup truck shown in the recording.
Police say the teen had multiple other people in the bed of the truck while he was accused of driving recklessly in public. Investigators tracked the truck to a nearby gas station and arrested the teen. He faces several charges, including reckless driving.
Anyone in the state who witnesses street racing or other forms of reckless driving in public can visit the Report Illegal Colorado Street Racing website to submit an anonymous tip.
