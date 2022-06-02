AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police School Resource Officer Andres Cardenas helped a teenage boy, named Miguel, after his bike was stolen from school. Cardenas identified the suspect, but couldn’t find the bike.
“Miguel had gotten this bike from his uncle as a present to move to and from school,” said Cardenas. “Got ahold of Ernie and as you can see he had plenty of bikes for Miguel to pick from.”
With the help of the owner at Second Chance Bicycle Shop, he took Miguel to get a replacement. The nonprofit refurbishes and donates used bicycles to children, homeless and veterans in need.
For more than 15 years, they’ve provided thousands of bikes to the community.