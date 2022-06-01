DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos corner Pat Surtain II has been named one of Pro Football Focus’ top 25 players under the age of 25. Surtain II checked in at number 20 on the list.
“Surtain stepped into the NFL game and looked like a veteran, which is insanely difficult to do at any position, let alone cornerback,” read the write up on Surtain II. “He allowed just a 56% completion percentage into his coverage on 530 pass snaps.”
Surtain II was drafted 9th overall in the 2021 draft by the Broncos and started in 15 of the 17 games during his rookie season. He had four interceptions, including a INT returned for a touchdown. He finished the season with 58 total tackles.