DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools say summer meals will be offered to students at many locations starting June 6. The free summer meals program is federally funded.
Meals are free for students 18 years and younger regardless of income, race or religion. Registration nor documentations are required.
Adults can buy breakfast for $3 and lunch for $4.50.
Breakfast and lunch will be offered at 47 schools across the city. All locations are closed on June 20 and July 4.
The following rules apply:
- Adults may not eat off a child’s plate.
- All meals must be eaten on site.