DENVER (CBS4) – Over 6 inches of snow for some areas in the high country, more than 1 inch of rain in Denver, and zero severe weather. What a storm for late spring!

What is left of the rain and snow early Wednesday will end before 12 p.m. Partial clearing is expected later in the day. However, temperatures will never warm up much with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The normal high temperature in Denver on June 1 is 78 degrees.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Denver had officially measured 1.13 inches of rain at DIA. Downtown Denver received closer to 1.50 inches and so did Aurora and Lakewood. Weld County is also received a lot of moisture in an area that often misses the most significant moisture.

Meanwhile, areas above 7,000 feet saw substantial snow for this time of year. The Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 10 inches. They are scheduled to close for the season on Sunday but an extension of the season is possible with so much recent snow.

Even more impressive was the snow that fell in the foothills of Jefferson County. It may not have been as much snow as the mountains of Summit County, but for the end of May and the start of June, it was a lot of snow. Some areas along the Highway 285 corridor like Bailey reported more than a half foot.

Also notable about this storm is the fact it produced so much moisture without any thunderstorm activity. Usually by the first day in June, Denver and the Front Range has experienced a handful of days with damaging wind and/or large hail. Most years there has also been at least one or two Tornado Warnings in the region by now.

Statewide there have been only 40 Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warnings so far in 2022. That’s a remarkably low number through this point in the season. In 2021 there were 637 total warnings for the entire year.

It should be noted June is typically the most active month for severe weather in Colorado and there is a chance for at least one or two severe thunderstorms as soon as Friday afternoon.

But at this time, it seems likely 2022 will be a below average year for large hail, tornadoes, and damaging wind from thunderstorms.