(CBS4) – A woman is under arrest after authorities in eastern Boulder County say she stole a car after a fatal crash she was involved in and then drove off. The crash happened at 11:28 a.m. on South Boulder Road near 68th Street.
The case is still under investigation, but Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, told CBS4 the suspect took an SUV at the scene of the crash before driving off.
She was chased by troopers and Boulder County deputies for about 20 minutes.
The chase ended about 2 miles away at Arapahoe Avenue and 33rd Street. Lewis said it appeared the pursuit ended with a crash.
So far there’s no information released about the identity of the person killed in the crash.
The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.