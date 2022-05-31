PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — A body was recovered early Tuesday morning by Colorado Parks & Wildlife investigators near the area of where a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo recently, also killing a woman and injuring 11 others. Officials said contributing factors to the boat tipping appeared to be windy weather and a boat that was overcapacity.
According to the CPW press release, a body in 107 feet of water was found after an all-night search by the marine evidence recovery team (MERT).
CPW was searching for a person who went went missing Sunday evening after a boat carrying 13 people capsized in high winds, also killing 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of Pueblo West.
During a live press conference recorded by CBS Denver affiliate KKTV, a CPW officer confirmed everyone was aboard a 16-foot Sea Ray boat, which the officers said is typically a boat that can handle a capacity of five to six people. The CPW officer also said it’s very typical of boats overloaded with water to flip.
Five adults and eight children total were on the boat. Neither of the two adult victims who died were wearing life jackets. At least some of the kids were.
Officials also mentioned the water was about 60 degrees and explained the amount of time someone has to survive in water temperatures that cold is very short.
The name of the person whose body was found in the water was not shared by CPW in the press release or during the press conference.
CPW NE Region tweeted there have been eight drownings in the state this year — four since May 25.
There has been eight drownings in Colorado this year, including four since May 25.
Colorado experienced its worst year on the water ever in 2020 when 34 people drowned. Another 22 people drowned in 2021.
