(CBS4) – A 17-year-old youth facility inmate named Juan Ocegueda is on the run in Lakeside after authorities say he stabbed a guard. It happened Tuesday morning while he was at a dentist’s office in the 5800 block of 44th Avenue.
A shelter-in-place was issued for the area by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
There was no word on the condition of the guard who was stabbed.
Ocegueda is incarcerated at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley but was in the Denver metro area when the stabbing happened.
Anyone who sees Ocegueda is asked to call 911. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and had on tan pants.