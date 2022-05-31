DENVER (CBS4) – Instead of in court, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was at practice on Tuesday. The misdemeanor charges against him were dropped at the request of the district attorney. Jeudy, 23, spent a night in jail after his arrest on May 12 for investigation of criminal tampering tied to domestic violence.
His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, suggested law enforcement tends to overreact on cases involving well-known athletes.
“Even on a case where we shouldn’t arrest him if his name was Joe Blow, we’re going to take him into custody because we don’t want to ever be accused of giving special treatment,” Steinberg said of responding officers.
Arapahoe Sheriff Tyler Brown insists Jeudy was treated like anyone else.
“The deputy who was on the scene and responded to that initial call for service had no idea that Mr. Jeudy was a member of the Denver Broncos until well after he arrived at the Arapahoe County Detention facility,” said Brown.
The probable cause statement said the mother of Jeudy’s child had her wallet and medical paperwork in his car, and he wouldn’t let her retrieve it. There was no physical violence. The case was dropped after the woman involved declined to press charges.
The motion to dismiss said she did not feel annoyed, inconvenienced, threatened or intimidated by Jeudy.
“We’ve been right there by his side throughout this whole thing,” said Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. “Glad that everything has been resolved and just time to move forward.”