DENVER (CBS4) – When the puck drops Tuesday night, Ball Arena won’t be the only place packed with Avalanche fans.

“We’ve been packed every game,” said Owen Olson, owner of Campus Lounge in Denver. “Campus Lounge is kind of a known hockey bar in Denver. The original owner, Jim Wiste, played in the NHL and is a hall of famer at the University of Denver.”

Olson said reservations are completely booked for Tuesday’s matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. They also set up outdoor seating with TVs for one of the biggest games the Avalanche have played in decades.

“It’s been 20 years [since the Avs were in the Western Conference Finals],” said Olson. “They were the first professional sports team to win a championship in Denver, so people are excited to get something going again.”

Olson is excited for the boost in business.

“It’s 100% a boost. I would imagine revenue tonight will probably double,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Whether fans are jumping on the bandwagon, or they’ve been Avs fans for years, businesses downtown are welcoming the extra excitement.

“We’ve had people in here all day,” said Thomas Ryan, a sales associate at Sportfan on the 16th Street Mall. “We’ve got a whole bunch of people coming in here trying to buy jerseys.”

Ryan said Cale Makar’s #8 jersey is flying off the shelves.

“Everyone loves a hometown hero,” he said.

Sportsfan staff said as soon as the Avalanche secured their spot in the Western Conference Finals, a pair of grandparents came in to spoil their family. They purchased blue and burgundy swag for all 22 of their kids and grandkids, bringing in a welcome $1,800 spike in sales.

“There’s a lot of hope for this team,” Ryan said. “Once we get some stuff in, it’s already going right back out.”

So as Sportsfan’s shelves empty, the seats quickly fill over at Campus Lounge.

“You want to be around a place that’s full,” explained Olson. “It makes it feel like you’re at the stadium and the energy is high.”

High energy and high sales, but, more than anything, Olson is ready for another great victory in Denver.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve won anything, so it’s super exciting.”