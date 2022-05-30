PUEBLO, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities say.
The woman died at the scene and a child was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter.
On Monday afternoon, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the woman who died as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of Pueblo West.
The other survivors were treated for hypothermia at hospitals, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.
Search and rescue crews were looking for the missing man using sonar, but warned that their effort could be difficult because the water is up to 90 feet deep and cold at this time of year. Authorities did not immediately make public the victims’ identities.
CPW tells CBS4 they expect to work all night, as the weather allow.
“It is a dynamic situation, and they’ll make the best judgement call at that time tonight,” CPW spokesman Jason Clay said.
Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs.
