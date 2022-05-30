Update: Sonny is back with his family.
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Littleton Police say a dog ran away after someone tried to steal the vehicle he was in on Sunday. Police say Sonny is a 17lb. Border Collie/Terrier mix.
They say he is chipped, but is not wearing tags. He was last seen heading west on Jamison Avenue.
Please Help! There was an attempted carjacking in #Littleton yesterday where Sonny got scared and ran away. Sonny is a 17-pound Border Collie/ Terrier mix. He is chipped, but has no tags. He was last seen headed WB on Jamison. Please call 949-233-1171 if you see Sonny. pic.twitter.com/KcUvyot13D
— Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) May 30, 2022
Police did not provide more details about the attempted carjacking. If you see Sonny, you’re asked to call 949-233-1171.