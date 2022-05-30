CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Update: Sonny is back with his family.

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Littleton Police say a dog ran away after someone tried to steal the vehicle he was in on Sunday. Police say Sonny is a 17lb. Border Collie/Terrier mix.

They say he is chipped, but is not wearing tags. He was last seen heading west on Jamison Avenue.

Police did not provide more details about the attempted carjacking. If you see Sonny, you’re asked to call 949-233-1171.