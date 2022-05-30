By Danielle Chavira
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuation orders are still in effect for all homes north of Highway 17 between Horca and Fox Creek near the Menkhaven Fire. The fire was first reported on Saturday afternoon. It’s since burned nearly 200 acres west on Antonito.
Residents on the south side of Highway 17, between Fox Creek and Horca, are on pre-evacuation notice.
Highway 17 and Forest Roads 101 and 102 are closed.
While firefighters have yet to contain the fire, they say they are working on strengthening hand lines on the east and west flanks.
FIRE INFO: San Luis Valley Emergency Webpage
It’s not clear what caused the fire.