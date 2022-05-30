DENVER (CBS4) – Memorial Day ended up being pretty nice for most of Colorado after a cool and cloudy start. Many people in the mountains woke up to some fresh snow, including in Steamboat Springs and Winter Park.

A new storm will move into Colorado during the day on Tuesday with another round of chilly temperatures, rain and snow. Current data shows rain showers developing near the Wyoming state line around the noon hour and then spreading along the Front Range through the afternoon and evening. This storm will mostly impact northern Colorado, Denver and the northeast plains. The southern and western counties will miss out.

The bulk of the moisture looks like it will fall after sunset Tuesday and through the overnight hours. It could be a wet drive in many areas on Wednesday morning. Many computer models give areas along Interstate 25 up to a half inch of rain or more in some cases.

Most models say we have a decent drink of water coming up starting Tuesday evening. Fingers crossed! More on CBS4 at 5/6/10p. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/XZGaZOkeeE — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) May 30, 2022

Areas near the Continental Divide, along and north of Interstate 70, will see snow from this next storm. Several inches could fall above 9,000 feet. The National Weather Service says they will monitor the need for a winter weather advisory as the storm gets closer.

In the foothills outside of Denver wet flakes could mix in with the rain for elevations as low as 7,000 feet. A little bit of snow is even possible along the higher parts of the Palmer Divide Tuesday night, between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Warmer and drier weather is expected to start on Thursday and last into the upcoming weekend. If there is enough low-level moisture around we could see a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms during the extended period, especially east of Interstate 25.