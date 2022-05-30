By Danielle Chavira
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police want to find a man they consider armed and dangerous. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on May 30 for a weapons call.
They say a neighbor was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted the suspect, identified as Cole Graves, 33. Graves then pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim.
A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away.
When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train.
The train prevented officers from following Graves. He was last seen speeding, heading east on 18th Street from 4th Street in a dark gray 1999 Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate HOC779. This vehicle has heavy windshield damage.
Police say whoever sees him should call 911 and not approach him.
Those with more information about Graves or his crimes are asked to call Detective Brunmeier at 970-351-5352.