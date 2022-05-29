(CBS4) – A young woman was shot and injured outside the Central Park Recreation Center in Denver on Sunday afternoon. The rec center is located at 9651 East M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, and police believe events in the parking lot led up to the shooting.
A CBS4 crew on the scene captured video of lots of shell casings and evidence markers on the ground and crime tape up in the lot. Vehicle owners whose cars were parked in the area of the parking lot that’s closed off have been told they can’t access their vehicles for several hours.
Police said they believe the shooting is connected to another crime which happened on East 25th Street. A shooting took place on the 8900 block.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8900 Block of East 25th Ave. One victim has been located. Extent of injuries unknown. Updates will be posted here as they come available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/l86zwOAwkF
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 29, 2022
A person who was inside the rec center when the shots rang out outside told CBS4 a shelter-in-place was put into effect afterwards, and people inside were told to get away from the windows. That order only lasted for a short time.
Police said they are searching for a suspect.