(CBS4) – A wildfire in the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado has burned nearly 200 acres and officials closed Highway 17 as a result. Some evacuations were also in place.
The Menkhaven Fire is burning approximately 20 miles north of the New Mexico state line and about 20 miles west of Antonito in Conejos County.
Highway 17 runs from Antonito to Chama in New Mexico. There’s no estimate for when the highway will reopen.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the fire was reported at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday and the highway has been closed since then.
The evacuation area is north of the highway between Horca and Fox Creek.
FIRE INFO: San Luis Valley Emergency Webpage
A Red Flag Warning is in effect on Sunday for portions of southern Colorado for high fire danger.