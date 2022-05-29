DENVER(CBS)- On the big jet stream map we have a cooling trough of low pressure taking over the next few days. This will be dropping temperatures and giving many in the state a good chance at picking up Spring showers and thunderstorms thru the middle of the week ahead.
A look at Monday’s Precipitation model shows a chance for a few showers and storms over northeastern Colorado in the morning along with some snow in some of the Front Range Mountains.
The afternoon outlook shows a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon. With the best chances over the eastern plains.
The big trough will hold on thru Wednesday with the middle of the week seeing the best chances for soaking rains over eastern Colorado along with more snow in the high country.
By the end of next week the pattern shifts to drier and warmer heading into the first weekend of June.
A high pressure ridge will push in bringing in 80s and 90s over eastern Colorado.