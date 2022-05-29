By Callie Zanandrie
(CBS4) – After a hot start to the holiday weekend, we will have cooler weather and a chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
Daytime high temperatures on Sunday will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to Saturday. We will top out in the low to mid 70s throughout Colorado’s Front Range.
We will have mostly cloudy conditions before we have a chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms with a 50% chance of storms.
In the mountains, we could see a rain in the valleys and snow above 10,000 feet with 1-4 inches of accumulation above tree line.
We have another Red Flag Warning Sunday for portions of southern Colorado for high fire danger. We could see wind gusts between 40 to 55 miles per hour.
On Memorial Day we will see temperatures cool off even more into the 60s with another chance for showers.
The unsettled weather pattern continues into Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures below average in the upper 50s on Tuesday and in the 60s on Wednesday. By Thursday and into the first weekend of June we start to warm up into the 70s and 80s.