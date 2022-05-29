(CBS4) – A suspect who led police on a chase at slow speeds overnight and crashed into two patrol cars in Teller County is in custody. He was identified as Brady Bathrick of Lakewood.
The situation started just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect was driving a car down Highway 24 and didn’t stop when a Woodland Park police officer tried to conduct a roadside stop for an “equipment violation.” A chase ensued, but it was not a typical high-speed getaway. The driver traveled slowly and then turned onto County Road 25. Members of the Teller Sheriff’s Department responded to help along with other Woodland Park officers.
At one point a deputy placed stop sticks on the road and was able to get the car’s tire deflated near Blossom Road and the Tranquil Acres subdivision. The car stopped, but then started to try to back up and crashed into two Woodland police patrol cars.
“The suspect did back into patrol (vehicles) to try to get away. The officers, though, were able to block him in with both vehicles to keep him from leaving the scene. … We were able to put the suspect in custody at that time and take him to jail,” Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler told a CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs.
Bathrick, 29, was arrested and police said they discovered he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and his driver’s license was suspended.
He faces charges including assault on a peace officer, eluding and reckless endangerment. He also allegedly had an open container of marijuana in his car and drug paraphernalia.