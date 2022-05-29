By Anna Maria Basquez
(CBS4) – Rescuers responded to an active scene late Sunday morning in Rocky Mountain National Park where three climbers could be buried in an avalanche. It was triggered in the morning near Mount Meeker.
“At approximately 9 a.m. this morning a rock fall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker,” Kyle Patterson, spokeswoman for RMNP, said in a statement. “Three climbers are potentially involved. The rock fall and avalanche were witnessed by other climbers in the area.”
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue Team has a team enroute. Multiple other agencies are assisting.
No information is available yet on the condition of the three climbers.
A temporary flight restriction is in place in the area.
“Upper Beaver Meadows Road is currently closed in the park for potential continued air operations.”
Trail Ridge Road was closed earlier today for inclement weather conditions.