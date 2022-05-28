SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mountain towns have long leaned on winter season tourism to push through less busy parts of the year, but now a steady stream of tourists in the summer months have created a profitable season that lasts almost all year long for places like Breckenridge and Frisco.

“The summer tourism season and the fall tourism season are just as important as winter in Breckenridge,” Breckenridge Tourism Office’s Lauren Swanson said on Friday.

Memorial Day weekend has already seen travelers heading up Interstate 70 trying to get a head start exploring the mountains.

“We are anticipating a strong summer travel season,” Swanson added. “Current bookings are ahead of last year. But given the slowdown in the booking pace that we’re seeing and we have been seeing since April, we are expecting a booking season that’s fairly consistent to 2021.”

That doesn’t count for people like Mike Wubben, who drove up to the Peak One Campsite near Lake Dillion on Thursday to go camping with his family and friends.

“We like it here because there are lots of activities. We’ve got water, we got bike trails, a bike park,” Wubben explained. “And it’s gorgeous.”

Campsites at the lot were all booked out, but Wubben said he’s still getting the camping experience he was hoping for, even if other people had the same idea.

“There are people, of course, but it’s not… yeah, not overwhelming,” Wubben said.

Speaking of large throngs of people, the Breckenridge Tourism Office wanted to get this message out to anyone planning on heading up to mountain towns this summer: try to go car-less.

“We are asking that visitors consider going car-free while they spend time in the mountains and we’re encouraging guests to truly experience the destination on foot, by bike and by using the free public transportation options,” Swanson said.

This ask largely is based on the fact major construction is being done to repair roads now that the snow has melted, and there’s always a limited amount of parking.