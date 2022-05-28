(CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins released information overnight about a pickup truck that was involved in a collision with a cyclist and drove away from the scene. The 35-year-old cyclist was seriously hurt.
It happened at 8:19 p.m. Friday on the Interstate 25 NE Frontage Road north of Mountain Vista Drive.
The vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading southbound on the frontage road. It was described as follows:
– Nissan Titan
– gray or silver
– 4 door
– temporary license plate
Police said the side mirror on the front passenger side is missing. They said the vehicle may also have other damage on that side.
Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call Fort Collins Police Officer Matt Brede at (970) 416-6842.
CRASH team is currently investigating a serious hit and run crash involving a truck v cyclist on the I-25 NE Frontage Rd just north of Mountain Vista. Cyclist has serious injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qFVwv7fpvz
— Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) May 28, 2022
Sgt. Mike Avrech said in a prepared statement that his department always asks that anyone involved in any collision “always remain at the scene.”
“We encourage everyone to be vigilant of all roadway users,” Avrech said.